Ridgedale Players Presents CHILDREN OF EDEN



Ridgedale Players proudly presents: Children of Eden

Children of Eden casts the beloved biblical stories of Genesis through the personal lens of family. An epic musical with an original cast of sixty. Children of Eden starts with the very beginning: the creation of the universe.

This joyous and inspiring musical celebrates the difficulty of choice, the importance of passion, the value of questioning, and the pain in allowing those you love to take risks and face the consequences.

For more information visit www.RidgedalePlayers.com or call (248) 988-7049.





