Ridgedale Players Continues Season with THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

Ridgedale Players presents the second show of their season: The Boys Next Door.

The Boys Next Door deals with four men with various mental disabilities who live in a group home. The play provides a humorous commentary in the men's lives, where "little things" sometimes become momentous (and often funny). These are moments of great poignancy when we are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning in life.

Ridgedale is proud to be hosting this wonderful production, and particularly proud as they will be partnering with Communicare Michigan. This play and its characters directly correlate with their clients and their impairments. As a part of a joint effort to bring awareness, their client's artwork will be displayed in the theatre as well as on the set of the play!

More information at: RidgedalePlayers.com





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You