RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry to Perform at Wharton Center

TonyÂ®, GrammyÂ®, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award winner RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry will make her Wharton Center debut in a special one-night performance on Saturday, March 26, at 8PM to perform Broadway hits and classic standards. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Broadway and TV star RÃ©nee Elise Goldsberry is most well known for her originating role as Angelica Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, for which she won a Tony AwardÂ® for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and can most recently be seen starring in Girls5eva, Tina Fey's acclaimed new hit show on the Peacock network. Ms. Goldsberry made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last 'Mimi' in Rent on Broadway. She has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down for Netflix, starred in Altered Carbon on Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey.

A Detroit native, RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry will take Cobb Great Hall's stage backed by a stellar band for a night of Broadway classics plus beloved standards, with featured selections like a Rent medley, "A Foggy Day," "Shadowland" (The Lion King)-and there's always a possibility of a few numbers from Hamilton!

