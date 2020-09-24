Registration is Open for the 2020-21 Season of Wharton Center Institute's TAKE IT FROM THE TOP

Workshops will be taking place weekly, beginning October 13, 2020, through April 15, 2021.

Registration is open for the 2020-21 Season of TAKE IT FROM THE TOP, a series of engaging virtual classes offered through Wharton Center Institute for Arts & Creativity. Participants - from pre-teens to young adults and beyond - receive a unique opportunity to train with a brilliant team of leading Broadway professionals.



Take It From The Top Virtual Intensives

Paul Canaan, and a team of Broadway professionals instructs virtual musical theatre master classes in various topics (auditioning, rehearsing, performance, individual coaching, and much more). These courses are structured for all levels and designed to inspire and connect students with other artists and their own passions.

Participants: Beginners to seasoned professionals, 5th grade-college. Individual class sessions may be selected, or the complete series.

Take It From The Top Virtual Intensives

Paul Canaan, and a team of Broadway professionals instructs virtual musical theatre master classes in various topics (auditioning, rehearsing, performance, individual coaching, and much more). These courses are structured for all levels and designed to inspire and connect students with other artists and their own passions.

Participants: Beginners to seasoned professionals, 5th grade-college. Individual class sessions may be selected, or the complete series.

The Actor--Oct 13, 6-8pm $45

Beginning with a brief theatre history focusing on the greats of musical theatre, students will work through the audition, rehearsal, and performance process, role preparation, improv, 30-second monologues, and more. This session will wrap up with a brief Q&A and advice for aspiring actors.

Special guest (subject to change): Leslie Kritzer (actor)

Acting Audition--November 10, 6-8pm $45

Students will take a deep dive into auditions, including where to find them, what to prepare, best practices in the room, and more. Participants will then perform sides for casting directors for feedback.

Special guest (subject to change): Sean McKnight (agent, The Hybrid Agency)

The Singer--December 8, 6-8pm $45

Learn vocal anatomy and health, technique, and exercises, along with a brief history of Broadway singers and influential singers. Students will work through a set of warm-up and cool-down activities and explore registration and placement.

Special guest (subject to change): David Dabbon (music arranger and vocal coach)

Vocal Audition--January 12, 6-8pm $45

With a focus on the vocal component of auditions, students will learn how to build their books (finding the right song, how to cut, diversifying material), the importance of storytelling and character, and audition room etiquette. Students will also learn about the role of a music director, what they're looking for, and have the chance to perform 32-bar audition cuts for professionals.

Special guests: TBA

The Dancer--February 9, 6-8pm $45

A history of influential dancers and a dance vocabulary sheet will kick off this course, and it will continue with a look at the life of a dancer, health and conditioning tips, and how to maintain an 8-show-a-week schedule. Students will also work through dance terminology basics, form, and positions.

Special guests: TBA

Dance Audition--March 9, 6-8pm $45

Audition prep, etiquette, and a choreographer's take are the topics at hand for this course. Students will learn how to find "the story behind the steps" and use that to stand out. A dance audition combination will be taught.

Special guests: TBA

In Development--April 13, 6-8pm $45

Join the creative team of How to Dance in Ohio (Jacob Yandura, Rebekah Greer Melocik, Sammi Cannold, and Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez) in a round table discussion of their show, focusing on the journey from concept to creation to execution.

New for 2020-2021: Take It From The Top Company

The TIFTT Company is an in-depth training program for students with a serious interest in musical theatre performance. Students will meet virtually once a month for classes, coaching, talks with industry professionals, and more. This full-year commitment culminates in the spring with an opportunity to perform for Broadway/TV/Film agents and casting directors and receive feedback.

All company members will be registered for the monthly Virtual Intensive series (listed above) and will meet on Thursdays from 6-8pm, on the following dates: October 15, November 12, December 10, January 14, February 11, March 11, and April 15.

Junior Company: Grades 5-8. $500.

Senior Company: Grades 9-college. $500.

For more information, contact Kelly Stuible-Clark at Wharton Center: 517-884-3166 or stuible3@whartoncenter.com. Register online at whartoncenter.com/tiftt.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You