Register Now For Matrix Theatre August Summer Camp

Matrix School of Theatre Summer Camp is offering two sessions of its annual Summer Camp August 2- 13 and August 23 - September 3, for ages 6 - 15 (1st -10th Grade), Monday through Friday from 9 am - 4 pm. Cost is $325 per session. Youth may sign up for one or both sessions. All classes are in-person and will be held outdoors, in the park next to the Matrix Theatre building located at 2730 Bagley St., in the heart of Detroit's Mexicantown.

Detailed information and online registration are available at matrixtheatre.org. For further information, contact Matrix School of Theatre Director of Education Amy Johnson at 313 967 0999, ext. 3, or email Amy at ajohnson@matrixtheatre.org.

At Matrix Summer Camp youth get to do it all - WRITE, DIRECT, ACT. Campers will spend two weeks working in small groups to build original performance pieces. Each day they are guided through creative writing and play exercises designed to ignite the imagination. Matrix Teaching Artists will then facilitate discussions to identify topics and issues campers feel are important to them and their community. Building on their input and ideas, the playmaking begins. The youth will first develop the characters and the setting, and then stage their show. The camp experience culminates in a final production of an original performance to be showcased the final day of each two-week camp session where family and friends are welcome.

All classes are in person: They will be held outdoors and will follow State of Michigan COVID-19 guidelines. Maximum 20 campers per session.

Payment plans are available. To learn more about the classes or the payment plan, contact Director of Education, Amy Johnson at 313 967 0999, ext. 3, or email her at ajohnson@matrixtheatre.org.