Rackham Choir Joins Alvin Waddles In Concert, October 4

One Night. One Concert. One Amazing Evening of Music! Rackham Choir will perform as part of An Evening with Alvin Waddles and Friends on Friday, October 4 at Bloomfield Hills High School Auditorium. This unique concert will combine classical, jazz, gospel and Broadway for a one-of-a-kind celebration of music, friendship and life.

The sixth installment of this much-anticipated event will feature legendary Detroit jazz pianist Alvin Waddles, along with performances by the dynamic Rackham Choir and members of the Bloomfield Hills High School Choir, as well as a host of stellar local artists including Alaina Brown, Gregory Ashe, Marion Hayden, Alice Tillman and Testimony Sings. The Tenors: Cook, Dixon and Young (performing together in the Detroit for the first time in over a decade) will also appear, accompanied by the EWAW Orchestra under the direction of Suzanne Mallare Acton.

"This is one of my favorite concerts because so many different styles of music are brought to life in this one performance," says Gregory Ashe, Rackham Choir member and featured soloist. "It is a concert that you will not want to miss!"

Admission is $20 for balcony, $30 for main floor and $50 for VIP seating. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online on Eventbrite. Past performances of An Evening with Alvin Waddles and Friends have sold out, so advanced purchase is recommended. Bloomfield Hills High School is located at 4200 Andover Road in Bloomfield Hills.

This performance kicks off Rackham Choir's 70th anniversary performance season. For more information, visit rackhamchoir.org.





