RULES FOR ACTIVE SHOOTERS Comes to Detroit Rep

The Detroit Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of a riveting new play by playwright Frankie Little Hardin. Rules for Active Shooters opens on March 26, 2020 and will run until May 17, 2020.

Opening night is a champagne celebration and guests are invited to stay after the play and share a toast with the playwright, cast, and crew. Tickets for Opening Night are $17 in advance by phone, the same price for all performances throughout the run of Rules for Active Shooters. Patrons must call the Detroit Repertory Theatre for Opening Night tickets at (313) 868-1347, or visit detroitreptheatre.com for other performance dates.

Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:30 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8:30 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets will remain among the lowest for professional theatre in the region at $17 in advance by phone, $20 online or same day. Subscriptions remain $100 for two people for a year. 10-ticket Bargain Books are still available for $100 and $110.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a block of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money for whatever they like are available for Rules for Active Shooters and throughout the rest of the Theatre's 63rd season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers.

Tickets and information: detroitreptheatre.com or (313) 868-1347.

A woman finishing her Christmas shopping at the mall gets caught up in an active shooting situation. She bravely confronts the shooter and lays down the "rules" of how their conversation will go. What follows is her attempt to understand why someone would make the choice to "go down this road."

Rules for Active Shooters is an intense, riveting drama about a frightening modern day reality. Without apologizing for or forgiving the shooter, it looks deep into our humanity via this "every woman." Rules for Active Shooters will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride with a woman who is trying to make sense of a situation no one should ever be put in. Contains strong language. Will be performed in one act without an intermission.





