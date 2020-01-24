ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER & FRIENDS Kicks Off Meadow Brook Theatre's Children's Series

Meadow Brook Theatre's Children's Series, sponsored by Genisys Credit Union, is set to kick off with Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends. A fun new musical based on the beloved books by Andrea Beaty, this show will be on the Meadow Brook Theatre stage Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10am & 1pm.

Ms. Greer's classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist's curiosity can drive her teacher crazy. A fun new musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering and math).

A Theatreworks USA Production brings Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends to Meadow Brook Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 am & 1 pm.

Tickets are $15, $12 for groups of eight or more. For information or to purchase tickets, call the MBT box office at 248-377-3300. Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends is part of the Meadow Brook Theatre Children's Series, sponsored in part by Genisys Credit Union. Subscribers to the regular MBT season receive a 20% discount for tickets to the Children's Series.

For additional information on Meadow Brook Theatre, please visit www.mbtheatre.com. Meadow Brook Theatre is a non-profit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 54 years.





