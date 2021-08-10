ROCKY HORROR Star Barry Bostwick to Host Special Screening at Capitol Theatre

Join the original 'Brad Majors', Barry Bostwick, for a screening of the unedited movie 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' with a live shadow cast and audience participation at The Capitol Theatre on October 21, 2021. The show begins at 8 pm, and tickets range from $31 - $49.

Enjoy a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more! In addition, get exclusive tickets to the VIP Meet & Greet to meet Barry Bostwick himself, have a personal photo opportunity, and get an autograph. VIP tickets are separate from a ticket purchase and are $100.

Tickets go on sale on August 13 at 12 pm. Genesee County Residents save 30%, the discount is automatically applied at checkout. Assets A full schedule of upcoming events at The Capitol Theatre as well as tickets can be found at www.capitoltheatreflint.com.