ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW and HOCUS POCUS Come To Circle Theatre

Showings take place this October.

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will partner with Wealthy Theatre to host six nights of movies on the lawn at Circle Theatre. Featured showings will include The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 1, 2, & 3 and Hocus Pocus sponsored by The Cheryl Grant Real Estate Team on October 8, 9, 10.

Get in the Halloween spirit - bring your picnic baskets, blankets and beach chairs, favorite costumes, friends and family, and join Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre for a spooky night of Halloween fun on the lawn at the Performing Arts Center. Social distancing between groups and masks when not seated are required, so feel free to spread out and enjoy a perfect fall night! Tickets are $15 and all proceeds go directly to supporting local theatre through Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be featured October 1, 2, & 3. You'll be doing the Time Warp while celebrating the kickoff to the Halloween season. Cash bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and a concession stand with popcorn and candy will be available. Picnic style food is welcome. Patrons can get into the spirit and join in all the fun with $5 Prop Bags featuring everything you'll need to be the ultimate Rocky Horror participant! Doors open at 7pm, costume contest at 7:45pm, show starts at 8pm.

Hocus Pocus will be featured on October 8, 9, & 10. This special, family-friendly showing for all ages is brought to you by The Cheryl Grant Real Estate Team. A concession stand with popcorn and candy will be available. Picnic style food is welcome. Patrons can get into the witching spirit with $5 Witches Bags featuring everything you and your kids will need to put a spell on your friends and family! Doors open at 7pm, Costume Contest at 7:45pm, Show Starts at 8pm.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this summer with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left both Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre with renewed commitments to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre and Wealthy Theatre.

For more information on the October's Movies at Circle, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org. Find more information about Wealthy Theatre and their upcoming events at grcmc.org/theatre.

