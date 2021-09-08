RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour To Bring Broadway Performances Back To Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit has announced that Broadway shows will return to the Fisher Theatre October 19 with the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour with performances through Sunday, October 24.

"In October it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway Theatre," states Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. "And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we're ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit's favorite shows, RENT. Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end."

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996, to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 25th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.

Performance times for the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour appearing October 19-24, 2021, at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday - Saturday evening performance at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Open captioned and audio described performance on Friday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees) and are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the open captioned and audio described performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

