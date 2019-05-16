Purple Rose Theatre Company Rounds Out 2018-2019 Season with World Premiere WELCOME TO PARADISE

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) will continue its 28th season with "Welcome to Paradise", a world premiere by Julie Marino. Tickets are on sale now.

Welcome to Paradise, set in the Caribbean, centers around two people who, despite their age difference, find love and acceptance in each other. With a generation gap (or more) between them, they discover they have more in common with each other than they thought. At what age can one find one's soulmate? Are there boundaries to true friendship and affection? What, exactly, is the meaning and nature of love?

"To me, the question is 'What does it mean to love someone?'" says director, Michelle Mountain. "It's a romance in the bigger sense of the word."

Performances run from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, August 31, 2019. Previews with reduced-price tickets are available through Thursday, June 27. Opening night is Friday, June 28.

Directed by Michelle Mountain, the cast features artists Ruth Crawford (Ann Arbor, MI), Ryan Black (New York, NY), Paul Stroili (Chicago, IL), Rhiannon Ragland (Gregory, MI), and Meghan VanArsdalen (Ann Arbor, MI). Set design is by Bart Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Tom Whalen. Thomas Macias is the stage manager.

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $47 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, the Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.





