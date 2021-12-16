Purple Rose Returns To Live Performances With UNDER CEEGE

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) will open its 31st season with "Under Ceege" a World Premiere by Inkster, MI native Jeffry Chastang. Tickets are on sale now.

Lifelong residents of a Detroit, MI aging housing project, 71-year-old Lucky bumps heads with her 49-year-old son Ceege as they gamble on change, each other, and the daily lottery.

"Under Ceege" contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Director Lynch Travis says, "I've been living with this play for years and we have done live readings and now to actually say, Okay, it's going to happen, this script that we've been working with and dreaming about and laughing about and crying about is going to happen."

By the time the curtain goes up on the first performance of "Under Ceege," it will have been 679 days since the last staging at The Purple Rose. The COVID-19 pandemic closed The Purple Rose nearly two years ago.

Performances run from Thursday, January 20 through Saturday, March 12, 2022. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, January 27. Opening night is Friday, January 28.

Directed by Lynch Travis, the cast features artists Sandra Love Aldridge (Detroit) and Jonathan West (Allen Park). Set design is by Sarah Pearline, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Tom Whalen. Danna Segrest is the rehearsal stage manager.

The production sponsors are Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Secret Crisis Comics. Underwriting support for the season comes from the Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, The Shubert Foundation, Matilda R. Wilson Fund, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Media sponsors include Michigan Radio, and HOME.fm.

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found HERE.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $51 with special discounts for students, seniors, teachers, members of the military and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org.