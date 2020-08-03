Public Sales For UMS's 142nd Season Begin Today

Tickets to individual performances on the University Musical Society's 142nd season will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 3, 2020. In collaboration with the University of Michigan and public health authorities, UMS is developing clear safety protocols and capacity restrictions to ensure that any live performances are presented in the safest, most public health-informed way possible for audiences and artists alike. The 2020/21 UMS lineup is available at ums.org and a list of safety protocols is included at the end of this release.

UMS is fully committed to the health and safety of its audiences and is implementing completely flexible ticketing policies during this pandemic year, including refunds, exchanges for future events or a gift certificate valid for up to five years, or a donation of the purchase price of the ticket(s) to UMS. Whether a performance is canceled or a concertgoer is not feeling well or is simply uncomfortable with attending, UMS will offer refunds or exchanges, no questions asked.

UMS president Matthew VanBesien will host a Q&A and live chat on Wednesday, September 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm. VanBesien will speak about UMS's plans for the season, discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead, and answer questions submitted live by viewers. The live Q&A can be viewed on YouTube or Facebook Live and accessed through ums.org.

In addition to single ticket purchases, reservations for UMS's You Can Dance movement workshops will also open on Monday, August 3. The popular series will be moving outdoors, where dancers and "curious movers" can participate while socially distanced. Advance registration is required at ums.org/youcandance, and total capacity will be limited to 25 participants in order to adhere to public safety guidelines. These free workshops will be taught by local dance professionals and will take place at 10:30 am at Ann Arbor's Wheeler Park (200 Depot St) on the following dates:

Sat, Aug 29 Penny Godboldo (Contemporary, Afro-Caribbean, Dunham technique) Sat, Sep 12 Jodie Randolph (Modern) Sat, Sep 26 Alejandro Quintanilla (Mexican Folkloric dance) Sat, Oct 10 Bruce Bradley (Tap) Sat, Oct 24 Haleem Rasul (Detroit Jit)

Tickets to all events will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 3 at 10 am. Tickets are available for purchase online at ums.org or by calling the UMS Ticket Office at 734.764.2538 (tolla??free 800.221.1229). Ticket Office hours are 1 pm to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The League Ticket Office is closed for in-person sales until further notice.

Current information about UMS's Kids Club, student ticket, and senior rush programs can be found at ums.org/kids, ums.org/students, and ums.org/seniortickets respectively. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Group Sales has been suspended for the 2020/21 season.

UMS is collaborating with the University of Michigan's venue managers and U-M public health professionals to develop a plan to return to in-person performances that is informed by the health guidelines in place at the time of each concert. While these plans are still under discussion, new safety protocols for live performance attendance may include, but are not limited to:

Physical Distancing

Shorter performances without intermissions

Significant capacity reductions to ensure social distancing

Timed entry and exit to facilitate social distancing



Protection

Face masks will be required for all audiences, staff, and volunteers at any live event

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of any high-touch areas such as door handles, elevator buttons, restrooms, etc.

All seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected with anti-bacterial/anti-viral compounds before each performance

Artist merchandise and food/beverages will not be offered for sale



Health Screening & Contact Tracing

Health questionnaires and contactless temperature checks (completed by both artists and audiences)

In order to facilitate potential needs for contact tracing, UMS will capture name and contact information for each individual attending a UMS event



Additional details will be sent out in advance of each live performance with the safety protocols that will be employed.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You