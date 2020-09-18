Pontiac's Little Art Theatre is Building an Online Artist Library and Offering $50 Stipends to Join

Operations manager Lisa Mohler shared, 'It’s something that the artists themselves can utilize to host samples of their work.'

The Oakland Press has reported that Pontiac's Little Art Theatre is building an online library of Pontiac performing artists, and are paying a $50 stipend to those who join.

"Throughout the state and country, artists are itching to work and they need support. So we decided, with social distancing and everything, to create an online library of sorts of resources and talents in our community," Mohler said. "It's something that the artists themselves can utilize to host samples of their work and we'll be cross rescoursing with them, directing people to the artists on our site."



The Pontiac Performance Artists Project is only open to Pontiac residents and performing artists, and is currently accepting applications. Applications can also be picked up and submitted at the theatre, 47 North Saginaw Street.

Artists will be contacted to schedule a time for the recording, which will be done in 4K. Only solo performances will be accepted.

For more information visit: theplat.org/ppa.

