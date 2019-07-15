Playwright To Attend Staged Reading Based In Detroit At Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters proudly presents a staged reading of Yes, Virginia, a play by Stan Zimmerman and Christian McLaughlin, August 10 and August 11, 2019, on the 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak.

The setting of the play is upscale Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The story centers on two women, Denise Miller and Virginia Campbell, and revolves around issues of aging, marital disappointments, living alone and a son's death--leavened with a generous dose of humor. The shared confidences and growing affinity between the women leads them to form an alliance neither of them could have imagined. A story filled with humor, warmth, and humanity, Yes, Virginia shows that women of the oldest generation can empower themselves.

Writer Stan Zimmerman (Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls, Roseanne), who wrote the play with Christian McLaughlin, is thrilled that Stagecrafters has chosen Yes, Virginia for a staged reading. A native of Southfield, and a student and teacher at Cranbrook Summer Theatre School, Stan says that the story was inspired by his mother, who's dealing with dementia and his long-time housekeeper, Virginia. "I hope audiences have a lot of laughs, but also understand their aging parents a little better."

Zimmerman will fly in from Los Angeles to attend the staged readings at Stagecrafters, and he will give a TalkBack with audiences following each performance. Stagecrafters director Vonnie Miller is looking forward to it. "When Stan agreed to come for the event, it became a wonderful addition for our presentation," she says. Zimmerman hopes one day to have a full production of his play premier in Detroit before moving to NYC.

For now, his play is the featured production of the 2nd Stage Readers Theatre, an annual event held at Stagecrafters every August. During staged readings, actors sit onstage and read from a play script. Yes, Virginia is perfect for this, Miller says. "It's a very humorous and heartwarming piece, and makes a delightful reading. It's a unique way to access a play," says Miller. "It allows audience members to focus entirely on the story without the distraction of staging, set pieces and scene changes."

Yes, Virginia is presented on the 2nd Stage at Stagecrafters Baldwin Theatre, August 10 at 8pm and August 11 at 2pm. Tickets are $10. General Admission seating, first come, first served. Our auditorium holds 100 patrons; please plan ahead to avoid disappointment. Tickets now available at Stagecrafters.org, or by phone at 248-541-6430, Monday through Friday, 10am to 2pm. Tickets available at the door starting one hour before the performance. *Please note: the 2nd Stage has limited handicapped accessibility. Please call ahead for information.





