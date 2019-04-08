Planet Ant Presents An All-New Original Musical Comedy

Planet Ant Theatre is thrilled to announce the premiere of an all-original new musical comedy from local talent Nuverre Naami, coming up next in the Planet Ant Black Box Double Feature Series: A parody of cult classic, Grease, reimagined with all of your favorite Ancient Greek gods, and one mortal - "Greece" recounts the myth of Zeus and Sandy, his mortal summer fling. When Sandy receives a scholarship to attend the All-God-Academy, Mt. Olympus High, she struggles to fit in, except with Zeus. But will the Big God On Campus be the one that she wants, or just an afterthought?

Writer and Director Nuverre Naami says that "fans of Greek mythology will enjoy the references sprinkled throughout the show, while fans of Grease will get a chance to hear their favorite melodies with an ancient twist. 'Greece' takes inspiration from the movie and parodies many of the songs; but our story is only loosely based on the movie's plot and is definitely has its own unique narrative to tell."

"I'm very excited to be making my directorial debut with "Greece" as part of the Planet Ant 25 for 25," said Naami. "There is so much dang talent in this cast! Audiences are going to love all of the different characters these actors are playing. They are working hard to channel these characters inspired by stories we grew up learning; and are finding ways to bring them to life in ways that are so entertaining. They are hilarious and unique - an d wait 'til you hear them sing! I'm really so fortunate to be working with this hardworking and committed group of artists." The cast includes Stefanie Bainter, Asia Marie Hicks, Jennifer Horne, Brendan McCarthy, Maggie O'Reilly, & Donny Riedel.

"Greece" is paired with the next round of Planet Ant's original comedy show, Thursday Night Live "Best Of" sketch revue. "Pizza Rolls Burning" is an anthology of live comedy sketches selected by The Ant Hall Players as their favorite scenes during their tenure with Thursday Night Live, Planet Ant's weekly comedy variety show.

This irreverent one act revue explores the relationships that drive us crazy and the crazy that drives our relationships. Says Director Shawn Handlon, "in life, sometimes you're the oven, and sometimes you're the pizza roll."

Planet Ant's community of sketch writers provides the growing body of material for Thursday Night Live, from which the sketches in this show were selected. Directed by Shawn Handlon, the cast features Jonathan Horeski, Andi Maziarz, Jonathon Miller, Scott Sanford, Ellie Warner, and Sarah Wilder.

The Double Feature runs April 26 through May 11 in the Planet Ant Black Box. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8pm; the Sunday performance on May 5th begins at 6pm. The first act features "Pizza Rolls Burning," followed by a brief intermission and then "Greece" closes out the double feature. Each act is approximately 55 minutes long. Opening night April 26th, and Sunday performances are half-off online and $15 at the door. Pre-sale tickets for all other shows are $17.50 and can be purchased online at planetant.com, or at the Planet Ant box office which opens 30 minutes prior to the performance; tickets are $20 at the door. Cost of admission to the Double Feature includes entry to late-night stand-up comedy at the Independent Comedy Club on Friday & Saturday nights, plus Saturday Night Improv in the Black Box on Saturday nights, and live music at Ghost Light on Friday & Saturday nights. Full schedule of events can be found at planetant.com.





