Planet Ant Announces 2020-21 Board Of Directors

Daniel Jackson has been announced as the new president.

Planet Ant would like to welcome Daniel Jackson to his new role as president of the Planet Ant Board of Directors, and congratulate Dave Davies and Lauren Bickers on their return to their previously held positions as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Darren Shelton will remain our Executive Director.



We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Shawn Handlon for his contribution to the Planet Ant Board. Shawn has made the decision to step down as President of our board after a 3 year term. Shawn's work, leadership, and guidance has led Planet Ant through a period of immense growth and change, and his impact as President will continue to resonate for years to come. Shawn will remain a board member at large, and heavily involved at the administrative and creative level of the organization.

Daniel Jackson is an artist, writer, producer, and improviser born and raised in Detroit. Professionally, he's held senior management and communications positions at non-profit organizations and in local city government. He also works as a freelance communications consultant for various Michigan business leaders. At the same time, Daniel is an avid participant in the local arts community, whether as a performer, stage manager or just as the supportive guy in the audience who laughs loudly at every joke. He's most passionate about playing an integral role in the growth of the resurgent arts scene here in Detroit and Hamtramck.

Daniel started performing improv and sketch comedy in 2011 when he joined his school's improv club. Daniel joined the Planet Ant community in 2017 and completed its improv curriculum in 2018. He is a member of the Planet Ant Farm Team, the organization's artist development program, and is part of the Hamtown Rats - Planet Ant's Resident Musical Improv Troupe.

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature & Creative Writing from Central Michigan University.

Lauren Bickers is an actor, improviser, writer, director, and educator. She has worked in the Detroit theatre scene for almost 20 years. Lauren is a member of Planet Ant's Home Team and an instructor in the training center. She is also a teaching artist for The Detroit Creativity Project and Y-Arts where she is fortunate enough to work with the nextgeneration of Detroit improvisers.

Dave Davies is a professional improviser/actor/instructor with over 25 years of experience. He has performed professionally on several stages throughout the Detroit Metro area, and internationally from Canada to Puerto Rico. He also has extensive experience teaching improv at several different venues. His teaching has additionally extended to include several corporate workshops throughout the United States and to many Detroit Public School children through the YMCA and the Detroit Creativity Project. Additionally, he is an adjunct instructor at WSU where he teaches different theatre and acting classes. Dave is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and can be seen in movies including A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, Restitution, Needlestick, Detroiters, and Lifetime channel's Last Man Standing.

