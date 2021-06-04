Photos/Video: Circle Theatre Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

Circle Theatre continues their 69th season with Always...Patsy Cline. Circle Theatre's first live musical production of 2021 will take place on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, from June 3-20.

Always...Patsy Cline, starring Emily Diener and Mary Kate Murnen and directed by Chris Grooms, is more than just a musical tribute to the late country star. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical, complete with down-home country humor and true emotion features over two dozen of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall To Pieces, Sweet Dreams, and Walking After Midnight. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS...Patsy Cline."

"Hearing the incomparable Emily Diener sing Patsy Cline coupled with the equally talented (and hilarious) Mary Kate Murnen tell the story of such a beautiful relationship should be reason enough for everyone to go out and get their tickets NOW! On top of that, you get to sit outside in June with a picnic and some drinks and listen to some of Grand Rapids' finest vocalists!" - Chris Grooms (Director)

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and join us for a musical production that will have you singing along and tapping your toes. Doors open at 6pm. Always...Patsy Cline will begin at 7pm with matinee shows taking place on Sunday, June 6, 13, and 20 at 3pm.

Local theatre has taken a deep hit this past year with multiple postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19. These intermissions have left Circle Theatre with a renewed commitment to keeping theatre alive through safe and entertaining community events. These events are just one of the many ways that you can help support Circle Theatre.

For more information on Circle Theatre's 2021 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.