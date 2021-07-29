Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos and Video: Circle Theater Presents CABARET

Circle Theatre welcomes audiences back with a re-envisioned production of Cabaret featuring the music you love and new faces you'll never forget!

Jul. 29, 2021  

Circle Theatre presents Cabaret! This re-envisioned classic has audiences begging for more!

Check out photos and video below!

Cabaret
On Stage at Circle Theatre
July 15 -31

Circle Theatre
Tickets and details HERE or by phone at 616.456.6656

Box Office
1703 Robinson Rd. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Brooke Bruce

Brooke Bruce

Jaelyn Raiford and Kobe Brown

Jaelyn Raiford and Kobe Brown

Jaelyn Raiford and Kobe Brown

Jaelyn Raiford

Jaelyn Raiford

Kit Kat Dancers

Kit Kat Dancers

Kobe Brown and Mary Rademacher Reed


