Photos: THE PRODUCERS at Village Players of Birmingham

Two years in the making, The Producers finally gets to shine in front of the spotlight as it closes Village Players 99th season.

"We were originally going to do the show in May 2020," said Michael Gravame of Detroit, the director of The Producers. "But with only two weeks of rehearsals the show was closed down due to Covid. Now two years later I am ecstatic we are finally able to produce Mel Brooks hysterical musical comedy to close our season.

Don't miss this hilarious story about Max Bialystock (Ed O'Sullivan) and Leo Bloom (Joel Frazee), who try to oversell a Broadway flop only to encounter complications when the show unexpectedly turns out to be a hit. Highlights include "Springtime for Hitler"" I Wanna Be a Producer", "When you Got It, Flaunt It", "We Can Do It "and "Where Did We Go Right?" You'll enjoy every insane minute!

Village Players is thrilled they can showcase William Ivey Long's Tony Award Winning costumes. The smash-hit comedy also features over 160 costumes, 35 wigs, 250 props, 23 actors, 13 horny little old ladies, 12 different sets and 10,000 beads on the Chrysler building dress.

The Producers dates and times are May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 8:00 pm and May 8, 15, & 22 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20 (plus a $1.00 processing fee for each ticket order) and are available online at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at 248-644-2075. The Village Players Playhouse is located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham. Anyone with questions regarding our COVID policy can see the most up to date information on our website at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.