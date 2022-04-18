Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the 2022 SAUK SHORTS

Performances of Sauk Shorts are April 21-23 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 18, 2022  

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present the 2022 edition of Sauk Shorts for four performances, April 21-24.

"Sauk Shorts has become a beloved Sauk tradition," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird, who coordinates the annual event. "The play selection committee chose ten scripts from over 300 submissions. The selected plays include both comedies and dramas. Four of the plays are by local playwrights."

This year's production will include:

All The Answers by Mark Cornell, Directed by Josh Hall

Beach Street by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, Directed by Trinity Bird

Boyfriend Boot Camp by Keith Whalen, Directed by Andy Anderson

Gown by Robert Weibezahl, Directed by Angela Forant

In Mrs. Baker's Room by Stephen Kaplan, Directed by Mari Nuñez

Moments Like These by Dan Goodrum, Directed by Bruce Crews

NUTS! by T. James Belich, Directed by Sandi Miller

Sidekick by Trinity Bird, Directed by Ron Boyle

Single Malt Exchange by Sarah Gray, Directed by Tim Ambrose

The Room at the End of the Hall by Trinity Bird, Directed by Sarah Gray

The cast consists of Andy Anderson, Noah Bryant, Erin Brzozowski, Shannon Chen, Allison Cleveland, Anne Conners, Tyler Crawford, Tim Favreau, Noah Honeywell, Mandee Leigh Howard, Megan Gollnick, Ellie Gray, Gianna Green, Aaron Guest, Elizabeth Guest, John Kasper, Jamie Lightner, Josh Lightner, Denise McCosh, Kaylee McCoy, Sandi Miller, Olivia Pike, Levi Socha, Brady Thatcher and Tiffany Thatcher. The production is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson. Lilly Macie will design lighting. MJ Dulmage will design sound.

Performances of Sauk Shorts are April 21-23 at 8 p.m. A 3 p.m. matinee will be performed on April 24. All tickets are $10. The April 21 performance is a Pay What You Can preview performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk is located at 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville.

A talkback with the three local playwrights will be held immediately following the Saturday night performance.

This production is sponsored by Sandi Miller. The 2022 Sauk season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99.5 The Dale.

Ellie Gray and Aaron Guest in All the Answers by Mark Cornell

Tiffany Thatcher and Levi Socha in Beach Street by G.M. (Bud) Thompson

Josh Lightner, John Kasper, Mandee Leigh Howard and Levi Socha in Boyfriend Boot Camp by Keith Whalen

Kaylee McCoy, Megan Gollnick and Erin Brzozowski in Gown by Robert Weibezahl

Tyler Crawford and Jamie Lightner in Moments Like These by Don Goodrum

Andy Anderson, Anne Conners and Brady Thatcher in In Mrs. Baker''s Room by Stephen Kaplan

Denise McCosh, Allison Cleveland, Noah Honeywell and Shannon Chen in NUTS! by T. James Belich

Josh Lightner and Sandi Miller in The Room at the End of the Hall by Trinity Bird

Tim Favreau and Noah Bryant in Sidekick by Trinity Bird

Gianna Green, Elizabeth Guest and Tyler Crawford in Single Malt Exchange by Sarah Gray



