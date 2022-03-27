Photos: First Look at PASS OVER at Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA returns to in-person productions with "Pass Over" by Antoinette Nwandu, which runs March 25 through April 17, 2022.

Check out all new production photos below!

Moses and Kitch meet under a streetlight, to talk smack, pass the time, and hope for a better life. What are they waiting for? Only Godot knows. The New York Times said "Blazingly theatrical and thrillingly tense... Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's play about young Black men in peril inaugurates the new season with unexpected joy."

Directed by Casaundra Freeman, "Pass Over" features Dan Johnson ("Kill Move Paradise"), Justin Montgomery ("Lifespan of a Fact"), and Kevin O'Callaghan. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Lexa B. Walker (lighting design), Krista Brown (costume design), Kennikki Jones (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).