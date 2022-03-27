Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at PASS OVER at Theatre NOVA

The play runs March 25 through April 17, 2022.

Mar. 27, 2022  

Theatre NOVA returns to in-person productions with "Pass Over" by Antoinette Nwandu, which runs March 25 through April 17, 2022.

Check out all new production photos below!

Moses and Kitch meet under a streetlight, to talk smack, pass the time, and hope for a better life. What are they waiting for? Only Godot knows. The New York Times said "Blazingly theatrical and thrillingly tense... Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's play about young Black men in peril inaugurates the new season with unexpected joy."

Directed by Casaundra Freeman, "Pass Over" features Dan Johnson ("Kill Move Paradise"), Justin Montgomery ("Lifespan of a Fact"), and Kevin O'Callaghan. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Lexa B. Walker (lighting design), Krista Brown (costume design), Kennikki Jones (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Dan Johnson and Justin Montgomery

Dan Johnson and Justin Montgomery

Justin Montgomery and Dan Johnson

Kevin O'Callaghan and Dan Johnson

Dan Johnson and Justin Montgomery



