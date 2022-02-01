Photos: First Look At The Sauk's CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will open the 2022 season with the stage version of "Cheaper By The Dozen," the true-life story of a family with twelve children. Performances are scheduled February 3-6 and February 10-13.

Check out photos below!

Suppose you're an attractive high-school girl and you're not only a member of a large and unique family but your father is, in fact, one of the great pioneers of industrial efficiency. Then suppose he decides, for no apparent reason, to apply his unorthodox methods to you and to the rest of your big family. Dad pushes ahead with better organization for his large and delightful family. He puts up a chart for the young people to initial after completing each household task, uses a rung as an imaginary bathtub to demonstrate how to take a really efficient bath and appoints a utilities officer to levy fines on wasters of electricity. While the situations are often uproarious, there's a serious reason. Dad has a heart condition that he's keeping secret. The stage adaptation is dramatized by Christopher Sergel from the novel by Frank B. Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

The Sauk cast will be led by Brent Falke as Father and Sarah Gray as Mother. The children of the father will include Esther Yokell as Anne, Alethia Diener as Ernestine, Ellie Gray as Martha, Paul Rahe as Frank, Parker Falke as Bill, Sadie Falke as Lillian, Ford Swihart as Fred, Jacon Gray as Dan and Dane Hamrick as Jackie. The cast is rounded out by Melissa Nichols as Mrs. Fitzgerald, Mike Sutton as Dr. Burton, Tyson Duff as Joe Scales, Katie Job as Miss Brill and Josh Lightner as Larry.

"Cheaper By The Dozen" is being directed by Bruce Crews with stage management by Mandee Howard. The design team includes Crews (sets), Meaghan Bryant (costumes), Trinity Bird (lighting), Geremy Burns (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties).

Performances are February 3-5 and 10-12 at 8 p.m. with matinees at 3 p.m. on February 6 and 13. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets range in price from $8-$13. The February 3 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The February 10 performance is $5 senior night. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

"Cheaper By The Dozen" is sponsored by JJ Life Coaching and Jonesville Lumber. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.



Sarah Gray, Brent Falke, Tyson Duff, Esther Yokell and cast.



Parker Falke, Esther Yokell, Josh Lightner



The cast.



Sarah Gray, Brent Falke