Photo Flash: Theatre NOVA Presents FOLLIES In Concert

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents a limited engagement of "Follies in Concert" book by James Goldman, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim's Broadway smash-hit musical concerns a reunion in a crumbling Broadway theatre of the past performers of the "Weismann's Follies" that played in that theatre between the World Wars. Presented in concert, Follies is a glamorous and fascinating peek into a bygone era, and a clear-eyed look at the transformation of relationships over time, with countless songs that have become standards, including "Broadway Baby," "I'm Still Here," "Too Many Mornings", "Could I Leave You?" and "Losing My Mind."

Directed by Diane Hill, with Music Direction by Brian E. Buckner, "Follies in Concert" features Sue Booth, Thomas Murphy, Diane Hill, Roy Sexton, Annie Kordas, Kryssy Becker, Eddie Rothermel, Connor Rhoades, Harold Jurkiewicz, Olive Hayden-Moore, Carrie Jay Sayer, Emily Rogers-Driskill, Gayle Martin, and Edith Lewis. The production and design team includes Monica Spencer (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

"Follies in Concert" will run for two weeks only, Nov. 7 through Nov. 17, 2019, at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor), a downtown performance space. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. Theatre NOVA features free parking for patrons, as well as quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops.

Tickets are $30 for this limited engagement fundraiser for Theatre NOVA. For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, call 734-635-8450 or buy them in person at the box office one hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography





