Photos: THE FANTASTICKS Opens at Tibbits Summer Theatre

In this moving tale, young lovers who have become disillusioned discover a more mature, meaningful love.

Jul. 2, 2021  

The Fantasticks," is currently running at Tibbits Summer Theatre. All performances have been moved to Tibbits Opera House at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater.

Check out promo shots below!

"The Fantasticks" is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. It's the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: Its poetry, passion, playfulness and pathos combine to create a comic and wistful romantic fable about love that grows with each new season. In this moving tale, young lovers who have become disillusioned discover a more mature, meaningful love. The story is punctuated by a bountiful series of catchy, memorable songs, like "Try to Remember," which have become classics.

Tickets for "The Fantasticks" are $28 (including fees) for all seats, with discounts available to Tibbits members. Performances will run July 2, 6, 8 and 9 at 7:30pm and July 1 and 7 at 2pm. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, at the Tibbits admin office at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater 9 am to 5 pm weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029.

