Photos: THE FANTASTICKS Opens at Tibbits Summer Theatre

The Fantasticks," is currently running at Tibbits Summer Theatre. All performances have been moved to Tibbits Opera House at 14 S. Hanchett St. in Coldwater.

"The Fantasticks" is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. It's the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: Its poetry, passion, playfulness and pathos combine to create a comic and wistful romantic fable about love that grows with each new season. In this moving tale, young lovers who have become disillusioned discover a more mature, meaningful love. The story is punctuated by a bountiful series of catchy, memorable songs, like "Try to Remember," which have become classics.