Photo Flash: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Macomb Civic Theatre was a Little Bit Naughty & a Whole Lot of Fun!

Macomb Civic Theatre was the first community theatre group in Macomb County to perform Matilda the Musical. Performances took place two weekends ago, June 6th through 9th, at Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights. The musical is based on the beloved Roald Dahl book about a gift girl with extraordinary powers. She is the daughter of dimwitted parents and a student of a terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, which makes Matilda bury herself in books and create her own stories. She takes a stand against the adults around her and teaches strength to her teacher and friend, Miss Honey, and classmates. Those around Matilda learn that life can be tough, but "nobody but me is gonna' change my story," so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty." For MCT's production of Matilda the Musical, the role of Matilda was shared by Abigail Patterson and Julianna Fergan. The set was even designed by 13-year-old, Lila Niespolo. It was a wonderful and fun weekend for the whole cast and everyone who came to see MCT's Matilda the Musical!

MCT's production of Matilda the Musical had a cast of 90 performers ranging in age between 4 years to 50+ years old with approximately 85% of the cast being 18 years old and under. A grandfather and granddaughter even shared the stage! It was the first time on stage for approximately 40% of cast. They had only 16 rehearsal days and the kids only rehearsed two hours a day! All staff at MCT are volunteers. Approximately 10% of the cast participate in MCT's special needs program called Noah's Ark. For the past seven seasons, kids and adults have been cast alongside individuals with special needs with tremendous success. All abilities are welcome!

MCT is committed to an "open and fair casting" policy, which means all roles are competitively offered and anyone who auditions for their shows will be given a role. To allow for more opportunity to the community, many roles are double-cast, like the already stated Matilda's, which gives more people the chance to have lead or supporting roles. A couple interesting facts about a few of the double-cast roles are the role of Miss Trunchbull was share by a 15-year-old, Lorelei Bell, and an 'over 40' year old, Dawn Grant. The roles of Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey were played by a mother, Dawn Grant, and daughter, Abby Grant, on Friday, June 7th and Sunday, June 9th.

Director, Melanie A. McCaw, and producer, Larry O'Grady, are proud to share all aspects of the theatre arts with the community. Macomb Civic Theatre member, Maddie Ramsey was MTC's annual scholarship recipient. Cast member, Grant Patterson, who played one of the students, identified The Escapologist as his favorite character throughout the show. He was gifted The Escapologist's hat, cape, and microphone at the end of the show by Shane Herberling who played the role of The Escapologist as a special memento. MCT production of Matilda the Musical started as a community and ended the show as a family.

Connect with Macomb Civic Theatre at www.BroadwayInMacomb.org or www.macombcivic.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/macombcivic.

Green Hair

Marianne Lossing (Mrs. Wormwood,) Phil Smith (Mr. Wormwood,) Madison Donegan (Michael) & Abigail Patterson (Matilda) of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Story 1

Shane Heberling (Escapologist) & Claira Bishop (Acrobat)

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

School Song: Big Kids

Ensemble

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Telly

Madison Donegan (Michael) & Phil Smith (Mr. Wormwood)

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

When I Grow Up

Abigail Patterson (Matilda,) Alyssa Pajak (Miss Honey,) & Ensemble of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Story 1

Abigail Patterson (Matilda,) Mary Hudson (Mrs. Phelps) & Shane Heberling (Escapologist) of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Smell of Rebellion

Lorelei Bell (Trunchbull) & Ensemble of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Smell of Rebellion

Lorelei Bell (Trunchbull) & Anna Baranski (Lavender) of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Quiet

Abigail Patterson (Matilda) of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Miracle

Terry Ramsey (Doctor) & Ensemble

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Miracle

Julianna Fergan (Matilda) & Ensemble of the Fri/Sun Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Super Glue

Julianna Fergan (Matilda) of the Fri/Sun Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Loud

Ari Blair (Rudolpho) & Marianne Lossing (Mrs. Wormwood)

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Bruce

Dawn Grant (Trunchbull) & Brady Nelson (Bruce) of the Fri/Sun Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

My House

Abby Grant (Miss Honey) & Julianna Fergan (Matilda) of the Fri/Sun Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Revolting Children

Ensemble

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Russian Mafia

Madison Donegan (Michael,) Marianne Lossing (Mrs. Wormwood,) Phil Smith (Mr Wormwood,) Ari Blair (Rudolpho,) Steve Aubert (Sergei,) Michael Dubbs (Henchman,) Brecken Lossing (Henchman,) & Ethan Williams (Henchman) of the Fri/Sun Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

Chalk Writing

Abigail Patterson (Matilda) & Ensemble of the Thu/Sat Cast

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

The End

Abby Grant (Miss Honey) & Julianna Fergan (Matilda)

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling

The Matilda's

L to R: Abigail Patterson on June 6th & 8th & Julianna Fergan on June 7th & 9th.

Photo Credit: Kathleen Heberling





