Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Titan Theatre Company's All Female TARTUFFE

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company opens its's highly anticipated 11th season this week with Moliere's comedic masterpiece, TARTUFFE. The production will play a three-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre and will feature an All-Female cast, and Broadwayworld has an exclusive look into the rehearsal hall!

Performances begin Friday October 11th and continue through Sunday, October 27th.

"I am floored by the talent we have in the room on this show." said Titan's Artistic Director Lenny Banovez. "The stuff that this fabulous cast is coming up with....well let's just say it's criminal the amount of fun we are having. I cannot wait for audiences to see this production."

The production will feature Titan Alum Laura Menzie in the Title Role, and is surrounded by Titan favorites: Laura Frye (Elmire), Alyssa Van Gorder (Cleante), Wesley Cady (Dorine), Annalisa Loeffler (Orgon), Psacoya Guinn (Marianne), Analiese Puzon (Mr. Loyal), as well as Titan newcomers Julia Klinestiver (Valere), Dominique Rose (Damis), Gracen Barth (Officer) Rachel Davenport (Madame Pernelle). Chrissy Taylor & Ariana Ortmann will understudy.

Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, who also helmed the company's massively successful All-Female OTHELLO is directing. Scenic Design by Natalie Taylor Hart, Lighting Design by Nils Fritjofson, Sound Design by Lenny Banovez & Tamir Eplan-Franklin, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Tracie Van Law Scenic Charge and Props Design by Analiese Puzon. David Jackson is the Production Stage Manager.





