Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Hope Summer Rep's MURDER FOR TWO

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre is currently in rehearsals for its season-opening production of MURDER FOR TWO, by Kellen Blair & Joe Kinosian and Broadwayworld has a behind the scenes look!

The production will feature Paul Helm (Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sacramento Theatre Company, Florida Studio Theatre) as The Detective and Ben Van Diepen (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar) as The Suspects.

Performances for MURDER FOR TWO begin June 7th and continue through June 15th, 2019. This strictly limited-engagement will kick off HSRT's Mainstage Season in the DeWitt Theatre.

The production is directed and choreographed by Chicago based Director Maggie Spanuello (Milwaukee Rep, Chicago Shakes), with a production team that will feature: Scenic Design by: Stephen Hudson-Mairet, Lighting Design by: Alan Piotrowicz, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Props Design by: Katie Link.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: hope.edu/tickets. Performances are in the DeWitt Theatre The theatre is located at 141 E 12th Street, Holland, MI 49423.





