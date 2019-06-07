Photo Flash: Hope Summer Repertory Theatre Presents MURDER FOR TWO

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre opens it's 48th Season tonight with the muder mystery musical of MURDER FOR TWO, by Kellen Blair & Joe Kinosian and Broadwayworld has first look at the production!

The production will feature Paul Helm (Utah Shakespeare Festival, Sacramento Theatre Company, Florida Studio Theatre) as The Detective and Ben Van Diepen (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar) as The Suspects.

Performances for MURDER FOR TWO begin June 7th and continue through June 15th, 2019. This strictly limited-engagement will kick off HSRT's Mainstage Season in the DeWitt Theatre.

The production is directed and choreographed by Chicago based Director Maggie Spanuello (Milwaukee Rep, Chicago Shakes), with a production team that will feature: Scenic Design by: Stephen Hudson-Mairet, Lighting Design by: Alan Piotrowicz, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Sound Design by: Tyler Knowles and Props Design by: Katie Link.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: hope.edu/tickets. Performances are in the DeWitt Theatre The theatre is located at 141 E 12th Street, Holland, MI 49423.





