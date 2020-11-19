Photo Flash: Go Behind the Scenes of BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER

Check out these behind the scenes photos taken during the filming of BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER! Premiering November 19th and available through November 29th on the streaming platform Broadway On Demand, this this carefully curated concert will feature your favorite songs, scenes and never-before-seen archival footage from some of their most beloved productions. This virtual event features lots of amazing local talent as well as Broadway performers like Michelle Duffy, Ryan Vasquez, Teri Bibb, Jessica Hendy, Trey Ellett, Lauren Kennedy, Drew Sarich and more! On top tier ticket purchases, Farmers Alley is also offering "Meet & Greet" opportunities with Broadway stars like Barrett Foa, Ann Sanders, Ryan Vasquez and more! Go to www.farmersalleytheatre.com to get your tickets now!

BY REQUEST: A FARMERS ALLEY FUNDRAISER was compiled from votes made by the theatre's longtime fans and patrons. There are three different digital ticket packages that their patrons can choose from and each includes a ticket to enjoy this event - straight from the comfort of their home via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, smartphone, tablet or computer.

They asked and you answered! Hundreds of votes were collected to determine their patrons' favorite performances in Farmers Alley Theatre's 12-year history. Did they prefer Liberace or Johnny Cash? Cabaret or Camelot? Trailer Park or Little Shop? All the answers and performers will be revealed during this 90-minute celebration of Farmers Alley Theatre. Hosted by founders Adam & Rob Weiner and Denene & Jeremy Koch, this will be the perfect companion to a family evening this November.

Photo Credit: Carrie Phillips

Adam Weiner

Jake Andrews & Matt Perigo, and (standing) Kathy Mulay,

Jeremy Koch, Michael Scheidt and Tony Mitchell

Whitney Weiner

Estefan Kizer

