Photo Flash: First Look at The Sauk's LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” will be presented for seven performances October 15-25.

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present "Love, Loss and What I Wore" for seven performances October 15-25 inside the Woman's Congress Building at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds.

A play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, this stage adaptation is by Nora and Delia Ephron. "So funny and so powerful; so dear and sweet; so remindful of our female wiles, our worries, our insecurities, our remembrances of mother, father, sisters, brothers, lovers-I think it can't miss." -WowOwow.com.

The ensemble cast includes Meaghan Bryant, Allison Cleveland, Kaylee McCoy, Mari Nunez and Tiffany Thatcher. All five cast members are Sauk veterans. The production is directed by Jennifer Wagler with stage management by Michele Harmon. Lighting design is by Lilly Macie.

Performances of "Love, Loss and What I Wore" will be performed inside the Woman's Congress Building at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, 115 S. Broad St. in Hillsdale. Performances are at 8 p.m. October 15, 16, 18, 22 and 23. Matinees will be performed at 3 p.m. on October 18 and 25. Tickets range in price from $12 to $8. Tickets can be purchased online now at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The October 22 performance is $5 senior night.

Patrons and performers are asked to wear masks at all times. Temperatures will be taken upon entry. A complete list of safety procedures and protocols can be found at www.thesauk.org.

"Love, Loss and What I Wore" is sponsored by Moore Insurance Services. The 2020 Sauk season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design. The 2020 Sauk media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale 92.1. The Sauk receives support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment of the Arts.



Mari Nunez

Meaghan Bryant

Mari Nunez, Kaylee McCoy

Allison Cleveland, Tiffany Thatcher

Kaylee McCoy

Meaghan Bryant

