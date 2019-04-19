Photo Flash: First Look at Ringwald's HEAD OVER HEELS

Hot off its Broadway run, Head Over Heels-featuring the songs of 80s music icons The Go-Go's-will rock The Ringwald from May 10 to June 10. The Ringwald presents the first production of this smashing show after its Broadway debut.

Named one of Entertainment Weekly's Top 10 Stage Picks of 2018, the celebrated Broadway version of Head Over Heels just closed in January. The hilarious and inclusive musical celebrates love in its infinite varieties and includes iconic Go-Go's hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Vacation," plus Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You," and many more!

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels was conceived by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder. A modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction only to find love and comedic complications along the way.

The Ringwald's production is directed by Artistic Director Joe Bailey and features John DeMerrell, Phoenix Eldridge, Shelley Fager-Bajorek, Jordan Gagnon, Tyler Goethe, Kaela Green, Suzan M. Jaockes, Tess Hannah, Katy McCutcheon, Christopher Ross-Dybash, Ashlee Spry, and Matt Wallace.

Head Over Heels will run for five weeks (May 10 to June 10) with 8pm shows on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. There will be two Sunday Twilight performances on June 2 and June 9 at 5pm. Tickets are $25 (Fri/Sat/Sun) or $15 Mondays. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

Photo Credit: Brandy Joe Plambeck





