Photo Flash: First Look At The Sauk's Online BELLES

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present a fully-staged live online production of the comedy Belles by Mark Dunn for four performances this weekend, June 25-28.

Told in "two acts and forty-five phone calls," Belles visits six southern sisters, who, over the course of an autumn weekend, seek to bridge the physical and emotional distance between them via the telephone, and in the process come to terms with their shattered family history. The six Walker sisters all hail from Memphis, but now they are scattered all over the country. Only Peggy still lives in Memphis, where she cares for Mama. When the play begins, Peggy is phoning her sisters with the latest about Mama... whether they want to hear it or not!

The cast consists of Sauk veteran's Meaghan Bryant (of North Adams) as Peggy, Julie Pratt (of Jackson) as Aneese, Andrea Ortell (of Jackson) as Roseanne, Tiffany Thatcher (of Homer) as Audrey, Allison Cleveland (of Jonesville) as Sherry and Savannah Durocher (of Horton) as Paige. The production is directed by Trinity Bird (of Quincy) with production assistance from Cyndi Baldermann (of Jackson). Mandee Leigh Howard (of Jackson) serves as stage manager.

Performances are at 8 p.m. June 25-27 with a 3 p.m. matinee on June 28. The play will be performed live online with performers acting from their homes. All tickets are $10. Sauk donors may use vouchers for this production. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.

Belles is sponsored by County National Bank. The 2020 season is sponsored by Expressions Photography & Design (www.expressions.photography). The 2020 media sponsor is Radio Hillsdale WCSR 92.5.



Meaghan Bryant as Peggy.

Tiffany Thatcher as Audrey

Allison Cleveland as Dust.

Andrea Ortell as Roseanne.

Julie Pratt as Aneece.

Savannah Durocher as Paige.

The cast.

