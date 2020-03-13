Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Flint Repertory Theatre presents "ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST" by Dale Wasserman, adapted from the book by Ken Kesey. Performances begin Friday, March 13 and runs through Sunday, March 22. Tickets are now on sale.

"We're thrilled to present a modern new take on this explosive play starring some of Michigan's finest actors," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes.

When Randle P. McMurphy gets transferred to a mental institution, he encounters Nurse Ratched who runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication, and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the authoritarian Ratched soon escalates, leaving no one in the ward left unscathed.

"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST" is directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes (Into The Woods) and features Scenic Design by Shane Cinal (The Boatman), Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy (Into The Woods), Costume Design by Katherine Nelson (Riddle of the Trilobites), Sound Design by Eddy Mineishi, Projection Design by Alison Dobbins (Mitch Albom's Ernie), Stage Managed by Tracy L. Spada.

"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST" stars Michael Lopetrone (The Glass Menagerie) as Randle P. McMurphy, Janet Haley (The Glass Menagerie) as Nurse Ratched and Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden, having previously played the role at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia and the Sheffield Crucible Theatre in the United Kingdom.

The play also features Bret Beaudry (The Boatman), Bart Allen Burger, Josh Clark, Vaughn Davis, Meredith Deighton (The Wolves), Destiny Dunn (The Tempest), Mark Gmazel (ASSASSINS), David Guster, Michael Kelly (The Chairs),Steven Mokofsky and Rico Bruce Wade (The Boatman).

Performances are Friday, March 13 at 8:00pm, Saturday, March 14 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, March 15 at 2:00pm. Friday, March 20 at 8:00pm, Saturday, March 21 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, March 22 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). $12 for groups of 10 or more, $10 for groups of 20 or more. Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST" is sponsored by is sponsored by Charles Stewart Harding Foundation and John Macdonald. The Rep's "Signature Series" is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

FLINT REPERTORY THEATRE is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

Photo Credit: Mike Naddeo





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You