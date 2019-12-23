Photo Flash: First Look At BLITHE SPIRIT At Meadow Brook Theatre

While researching an upcoming novel, Charles Condomine invites an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to his home to conduct a séance with his wife, Ruth, and some friends. He doesn't know what to expect, but he certainly didn't think it would be the ghost of his late wife, Elvira, whom only he can see. Elvira is nothing like Ruth, and Charles finds himself frantically caught in the middle.

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit runs January 8 through February 2, 2020, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"This is a classic comedy, but it's had a big resurgence in recent history," says MBT Artistic Director Travis Walter. "It was a hit in London and New York, so I knew it was perfect for our audiences. Nothing warms up winter like a good laugh."

The cast includes Timothy C. Goodwin as Charles Condomine, with Leslie Ann Handelman as his late wife, Elvira, Dani Cochrane as his current wife, Ruth, and Lynnae Lehfeldt as the "happy medium" Madame Arcati. Stephanie Nichols (Violet Bradman), Phil Powers (Dr. George Bradman) and Katie Akers (Edith) round out the cast.

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit is directed by Travis W. Walter. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Corey Collins, lighting design by Phillip Hall and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Timothy C. Goodwin and Katie Akers

Leslie Ann Handelman, Timothy C. Goodwin and Katie Akers

Leslie Ann Handelman, Timothy C. Goodwin and Katie Akers





