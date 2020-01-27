Photo Flash: Farmington Players Barn Presents UNNECESSARY FARCE

Get ready to laugh your heart out at a nonsensical comedy abut a sting operation gone wild. Unnecessary Farce runs February 7th through 22nd at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills, Michigan .

Some of the funniest actors at "The Barn" star in this tale of two inept cops on a mission to entrap the town mayor who's suspected of embezzling money. They get tangled in a web of mistaken identities, puzzling plot twists and bedroom antics that aren't what they appear to be. Throw in 8 slamming doors between two motel rooms, and a series of misunderstandings and you have an uproarious comedy for the ages. Given the bedroom humor and a "hitman's" theatrics, the show is more suited to adults and older teens, so it's best to leave young children at home.

Gary Weinstein of Farmington Hills describes his character Agent Frank as having "multiple levels of emotional strength and weakness, fear and humility, all rolled up into one vulnerable character." Gary finds the theme of "underlying political corruption pertinent to today's environment, and he sees the plot's "fast-paced puzzle," as a joyful escape.

Agent Frank works with police officer Eric Sheridan (Kyle Phillips) and his partner Billie Dwyer (Ansley Barnard), who together with accountant Karen Brown (Madeleine Bien), are trying to expose Mayor Meekly (Erik Carlson) in an embezzlement scheme. Bonnie Fitch as Mrs. Meekly and Frank Markus as the Scotsman Todd round out this all-star cast.

Markus of Royal Oak describes Todd as "the enforcer in a Scottish mafia - a killer in a kilt. Farces don't get much more farcical than that," says Markus. "I mean, the Scots make great whiskey and have invented all sorts of stuff like the steam engine, but as a people we seldom think of them as ruthless killers. It's also loads of fun to develop an accent that the author demands be, for the most part, so thick as to be unintelligible."

Director Ann Craft of Wayne is thrilled to helm a ridiculously comical show ripe with suspense and shenanigans. "This is a funny, well written script with believable characters." Craft says the cast shares amazing chemistry that makes it so easy for the audience to love them and become engaged in comedy. Craft says, "it is the perfect show to pull you out of the winter blues and a great opportunity for an evening of mindless fun."



Tickets for Unnecessary Farce are available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org by emailing boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the Barn box office at 248-553-2955.





