Photo Flash: Farmers Alley Theatre Presents THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE, A TELEPLAY

The show will begin October 29th and available for streaming thru November 5th.

Farmers Alley Theatre is determined to create moving and powerful art this fall and connect deeply with audiences in many new ways. That all begins this October with the original one-woman show, The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, written and performed by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin.

This searing work will be filmed with help from the Chicago-based theatre/film company, Waltzing Mechanics at Farmers Alley Theatre, and offered to audiences via the online streaming platform BROADWAY ON DEMAND, available thru Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and your PC beginning on October 29th and available for streaming thru November 5th.

Set in Memphis, TN near the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated-a writer has a brief but powerful encounter with a homeless woman, Lady Lorraine. She finds herself transformed by Lady Lorraine's more than 20-year quest to right a social wrong. One year later, the writer returns to Memphis, hoping that Lady Lorraine will share her full story of conviction. But the writer quickly finds herself asking new questions about many things, and finding that Lady Lorraine is not the only one on a quest for recognition.

Dwandra Nickole Lampkin is one of the area's most talented artists, serving as an Associate Professor of Theatre at Western Michigan University. Local audiences will remember her from such her stirring performances on the Farmers Alley stage in our productions of Doubt, a parable, The Christians, and Clybourne Park.

Ms. Lampkin had previously performed Lady Lorraine, to a sold-out weekend of houses at Farmers Alley Theatre in January of 2018. Now, experience this show in a whole new way, as Directors Dee Dee Batteast and Thomas Murray of Waltzing Mechanics break down theatrical barriers and engage you fully with this expansive medium - direct to your living room!

Tickets can be purchased for $19.95 by visiting our website at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or going directly to Broadway on Demand at www.livestream.broadwayondemand.com/farmers-alley. Once purchased, you can view the program as many times as you like within the week of October 29th-November 5th.

