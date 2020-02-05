Photo Flash: FIRST LOOK At World Premiere ON PINE KNOLL STREET

The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) and The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, are pleased to announce the cast of the AACT NewPlayFest winning play, On Pine Knoll Street by Mark Cornell. The world premiere will open February 7 and run through February 16, 2020. Tickets are available at thesauk.org or by calling the box office at 517-849-9100.

See photos below!



In On Pine Knoll Street, Thelma, a colorful and quick-witted 87-year old woman, is battling with her memory. Her devoted daughter, Marilyn, with whom she now lives, is trying to make the best of the situation. Curtis, her neighbor, is a writer and stay-at-home father of a special-needs child. His wife, Kristie, struggles to balance family and work. When Marilyn asks Curtis to care for her mother and her beloved cats while she is at the beach, a friendship is set into motion that tethers two families. Set in a small town in North Carolina, On Pine Knoll Street is an intimate look at the joy and fragility of life, the meaning of home, and the things we do for love.

The cast is composed of Trinity Bird as Curtis, Anne Conners as Thelma, MJ Dulmage as Marilyn, Keegan Oxley as Mitchell and Andrea Ortell as Kristie. Bird was last seen at The Sauk as the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol. Dulmage most recently directed The Sauk's production of The Sunshine Boys. Oxley most recently portrayed Sam in Lord of the Flies. Ortell was featured in the ensemble of the 2019 production of The Laramie Project. Conners makes her Sauk mainstage debut although she has appeared in Sauk Short and "Plays-in-Development." The cast is unchanged from a two-week workshop reading of On Pine Knoll Street in July 2019.

The production is directed by Bird with stage management by Allison Cleveland. The production team consists of Bruce Crews (set design), Roene Trevisan (costume design), Tracy McCullough (light design), Cyndi Baldermann (set dressing), Travis Blatchley (properties design), Joella Hendrickson (sound design) and Shannon Chen (assistant stage manager).

Performances are at 8 p.m. February 7, 8, 13-15 with 3 p.m. matinees on February 9 and 16. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and up) and students (with a valid i.d.) and $8 for children (12 and under). Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. A "Pay What You Can" preview will be performed at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The February 13 performance is $5 senior night.



Anne Conners, Trinity Bird

Trinity Bird, Andrea Ortell, Keegan Oxley

Anne Conners, MJ Dulmage

Trinity Bird, MJ Dulmage





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You