Photo Flash: Circle Theatre Presents UNNECESSARY FARCE

Circle Theatre continues its 67th Main Stage season with Unnecessary Farce, a play by Paul Slade Smith, opening on Thursday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

Under the direction of Tom Kaechele, who serves as a Circle Theatre director for the 18th consecutive season, Unnecessary Farce takes audiences on a wild ride. Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go! In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But, there's some confusion as to who's in which room, who's being videotaped, who's taken the money, who's hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Circle Theatre audience members can take advantage of the Lobby Bar on select nights throughout the summer, including the May 31 performance of Unnecessary Farce. Michigan craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m.; beverages can be enjoyed inside the theatre on those evenings. During the run of Unnecessary Farce, every night is kilt night! Audience members are encouraged to wear a kilt to the show, and they'll get in free when they bring a guest along who purchases a ticket to the show.

Other performances of Unnecessary Farce will run May 31 & June 1, 5-8, 12-15 at 7:30 p.m. and June 9 at 5:00pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.



Liene Strautnieks, Matthew Swartz

Liene Strautnieks, Matthew Swartz

Chris Kotcher, Liene Strautnieks

Chris Kotcher

The Cast of UNNECESSARY FARCE





