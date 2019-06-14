Photo Flash: Circle Theatre Presents The Magic Circle Production Of RAPUNZEL

Circle Theatre presents the Magic Circle Production of Rapunzel, an adaptation by Karen Boettcher-Tate, starting on Thursday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. Preceding the show at 5:30pm join the cast for the Magic Circle Party. This one-night only event will feature refreshments, crafts, games, Storytime with the Cast, and VIP seating for opening night. Tickets to the Magic Circle Party are $22 and can be purchased at circletheatre.org.

Under the direction of Emily Wetzel, Rapunzel tells a family-friendly story that audiences of all kinds can enjoy. Rene Shwartzbuckle is cuckoo for a turnip-like vegetable called Rapunzel. When she spots a mouth-watering patch of the plant in Witch Izwitch's garden, she sends her husband Walt out to 'borrow' some. Witch Izwitch is certainly not amused! With her diabolical henchmen, the Glumpwarts, she terrorizes Walt into promising her his firstborn child in exchange for his freedom. We then jump ahead many years to Rapunzel (now you know where the name comes from!) Shwartzbuckle's 18th birthday. The witch and the Glumpwarts show up as promised and whisk poor, innocent Rapunzel away to a tower in the forest and a boisterously entertaining rescue attempt begins!

"Rapunzel is a hilarious twist to the traditional story with different perspectives that all ages will like." - Cooper Christian, Cast Member (Sam)

"Rapunzel is a story about recognizing your own unique strengths and using them to help others. Audiences will love the beautiful visuals, the hilarious characters, and the great ensemble work from the cast." - Emily Wetzel, Director

2019 celebrates Circle's 67th year of producing plays and musicals for West Michigan audiences. Other upcoming Main Stage productions this season include musical Hands On A Hardbody; play Superior Donuts and musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Unique and diverse Summer Concert Series performances include Run the World: 80 Years of Girl Groups; 21st Century Broadway: Modern Musicals; Edge of the Millennium: Top Hits of 1999; and Imagine All The People: Songs That Inspire. All performances will be held at Circle Theatre's home, the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.



Sandy Navis

Ruby Duimstra, Drake Selleck, Jaryse Sessions

Annie Egan





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You