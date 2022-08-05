Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US FIRST... YOU FIRST! Comes To Adiemos Celebrity Show Room December 2022

On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show. He was so impressed with its potential -- he offered on the spot to direct it.

"'Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" is making its Michigan Premiere at Adiemos Celebrity Showroom on Fri. Dec 2 2022, at 8 PM (7096 East 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092 586.268.3200.

Of course, Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale" is no stranger to Warren Michigan audiences -- and that's because his tour de force solo show was presented at Adiemos back in 2021.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Fogel adds, "Chazz raved to me about the Michigan audiences which is why I'm excited about bringing my multi-media solo show to Adiemos. 'Til Death...' is a show within a show; I am directed by Chazz -- plus I get to act with him on stage!"

The star playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true -- the names have been changed to protect the guilty!"

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

As a middle-aged Baby-Boomer Fogel laments, "The longest relationship I've had is with Amazon's Alexa!"

Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - and most are not good. Peter's talent, humor, and creativity jumped out at me. His show is hysterical with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level!"

Fogel is also well-known to theater and performing arts audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

For more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. Tickets for Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part...You First are on sale now online at https://tinyurl.com/3echaju2.

Patrons can avoid extra service fees by purchasing directly from Adiemos box office at 586-268-3200, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



