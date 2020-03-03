Parsons Dance is Coming to Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts for One Night Only

Exuberant, virtuosic and sexy. Parsons Dance is everything that is right about American modern dance. Innovative and gifted, this company always delivers. Their bold, joyous and athletic movement has solidified them as one of the world's leading modern dance companies. Parsons Dance is sure to thrill audiences with their effortless movement and stunning dancers.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present Parsons Dance for one night only, Saturday, March 28th at 8PM in the historic Main Hall.

Parsons Dance is a contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 445 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has performed at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice, and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

Known for their remarkable athleticism and stunning ensemble work, Parsons Dance brings exuberance, joy and passion to any stage. Flawlessly fusing the gestures and movements that comprise modern dance with the discipline and precision of a classical dance company, the company is internationally renowned. Comprised of eight full-time dancers, with a repertory of more than 80 works choreographed by "one of the great movers of modern dance" (The New York Times) David Parsons, Parsons Dance is a Modern Dance legend

The energetic personality and joyous movement of Parsons Dance fuses the movement of modern dance with the discipline and precision of a classic ballet company, and is renown for engaging and uplifting works of incredible artistry worldwide.

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhlyPu0sG8o

The company performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes are invited to re-stage works from the American canon on its dancers. And, through its newly launched GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

