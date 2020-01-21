Parsons Dance Comes to the Wharton Center

One of the hottest American contemporary dance companies, Parsons Dance, will appear at Wharton Center on Saturday, February 22, for two performances, a sensory-friendly matinee and an evening performance. Parson's Dance is known for their energized, joyous, and athletic ensemble work, and Artistic Director David Parsons is heralded by The New York Times as "one of the greatest movers of modern dance." Tickets are available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

This prestigious company has toured to more than 400 cities, 40 countries, and 5 continents performing the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons. Constantly innovating, Parsons has received many accolades throughout his career, including three Choreography Fellowship Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; the American Choreography Award; the Dance Magazine Award; a Howard Gilman Fellowship, and the Dance Masters of America Annual Award. In 2018, he received the Capezio Award, one of the most prestigious awards in dance. Parsons believes "...the arts are a powerful tool for self-expression and communication. My goal is to provide opportunities for more people to experience the wonders of dance."

The Toronto Star proclaims, "Parsons and his company are one of the hottest tickets in contemporary dance ... they are all terrific performers, energized ... Parsons provides choreography that is consistently intelligent, witty, well-crafted, and human."

The program will feature two of Parsons' most celebrated and critically-acclaimed works: Caught and Nascimento. Caught - a piece that tricks the eye into believing the dancer is flying about the stage - is what D Magazine calls "a visual magic married to unbelievable athleticism." Nascimento has Brazilian influences and flavor, showcasing a true dance of joy. Eight Women, a featured piece choreographed by Trey McIntyre, incorporates Aretha Franklin's music. The New York Times raves McIntyre "is one of the best choreographers around at drawing out the emotional complexity of pop music."

A 2:00 p.m. sensory-friendly performance will provide a supporting and welcoming environment for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental disabilities, sensory processing disorder, and other sensory-sensitive people and their families. At sensory-friendly performances, accommodations include lower sound and light levels; all strobe light effects removed; house lights on at a low level throughout the performance; an activities area with crafts and activities for engagement; designated quiet and calm spaces. Audience members are welcome to stand, move around, and enter and leave the theatre as needed, autism specialists and trained volunteers are on hand, and sensory supports are available (fidgets, earplugs).





