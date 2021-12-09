Parallel 45 Theatre Announces 2022 Season

Parallel 45 Theatre has announced its lineup of events and programming in 2022. Next year's Summer Theatre Festival will feature three exciting new shows - Cabaret, The Crucible, and Alice: A Rock Musical Parody- running from June 30 - July 31 at the P45 Amphitheater in downtown Traverse City, MI. The annual Reading Series, kicking off in January, will feature six brilliant and thought-provoking scripts and, this year, will move to the beautiful Cathedral Barns at Historic Barns Park. This Spring and Summer, our professional theatre company will follow up on another sold-out year - offering expanded educational programming to students in grades 3-12.

"Looking back just a few short months ago, I feel so much pride in our community." says Parallel 45 Artistic Director Kit McKay. "After a year inside, we ventured out together! We gathered on the Civic Center lawn in record numbers, enjoying the summer nights, each other's company and the invigorating talents of our summer company. More than four thousand community members joined us in fellowship to celebrate the healing properties of live theatre. I can't wait to welcome our community back to Civic Center Park for a summer of provocation and delight."

CABARET (June 30 - July 26, 2022) - In a time when the world is changing, there is one place where everyone can be free. Don your finest boa and highest stilettos this summer and join us at the Kit Kat Club! Grab a drink and sing-along to your favorite jazzy tunes as the Kit Kat Girls and Boys dazzle and delight your senses. P45 opens the 2022 summer festival with a radiantly contemporary theatrical experience of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, bursting at the seams with sparkle, feathers, brilliance, and heart. This bold new production, directed by P45 Artistic Director Kit McKay (Hair, The Sound of Music), takes you on a hedonistic romp that explores the colorful life of an alluring Cabaret, peeking inside the safe spaces created by those living life out loud. A powerful story, Cabaret will show you that sometimes, the best way to fit in, is to stand out. Ticket prices: $50 & $40

THE CRUCIBLE (July 15 - July 24, 2022) - A group of teenage girls is discovered dancing undressed in the woods. When they fall ill and no earthly cause can be identified, is something larger to blame? UK-based Director Michael Burditt Norton (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) brings Arther Miller's The Crucible to life in a compelling, iconoclastic and irreverent spin on this central work in the American canon. Norton's The Crucible, featuring a lean ensemble playing all 22 characters, is a gutsy examination of history and current events, showing what happens when you mess with the fierce, hormonal power of young female outrage. Ticket Prices: $40 & $30

ALICE: A ROCK MUSICAL PARODY (July 28 - July 31, 2022) - Join us for ALICE: A Rock Musical, an original parody production created and performed by P45's Youthquake Company, directed by Daniel Lendzian (UGLY: A New Pop Musical). A twisted take on a beloved tale, ALICE brings new life into Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland with a Queen of Hearts origin story for the ages. Through pop rock hits from the 90s and 2000s, ALICE is a rebellious tale of discovering the strength in one's heart. Young performers in grades 7-12 are invited to audition for this four week Youthquake Company training program, culminating in P45's season summer finale. Ticket Prices: $25 suggested donation

P45 PLAY READING SERIES (January 27 - April 23, 2022) - Parallel 45 Theatre invites audiences to a series of play readings featuring the work of daring playwrights, with voices in important, ongoing conversations around race, religion, gender, and more. We are thrilled to announce a local resident company will present four staged readings at The Cathedral Barns at Historic Barns Park. The series will kick-off with a reading of Lungs on January 27 at 6 pm followed by The Inheritance (Selections) on February 10, Everybody on March 4, Passage on February 24 (at Interlochen Arts Academy) Gary, a Sequel to Titus Andronicus on March 24, Dance Nation on April 14. Ticket Prices: $20 suggested donation

Spring Classes and Lessons (March 7-May 6, 2022) -- Weekly classes and private lessons for grades K-12 will be offered in creative drama, performance, acting training, and one-on-one audition techniques. Registration begins January 10.

Summer Camps (June 20 - August 5, 2022) - Parallel 45 Theatre will host summer camps for students in grades K-6. Students have the option of a half-day afternoon camp where they will explore the art of storytelling, performance, and creating characters while participating in classic summer camp activities like water balloons and tie dye. In the full-day camp option, students will add a morning session where they will create and rehearse a brand new play with professional directors to perform for friends and family at the end of the camp week. Registration begins January 10.

Youthquake Company Camp Auditions (July 1-July 31) - After last summer's inaugural cast of Youthquake Company students performed to record-breaking audiences, the ensemble-based training program for middle and high school performers is back and ready to rock! In this full day experience, students spend their mornings training with professional theatre educators from all over the country in acting, movement, and voice and their afternoons creating and rehearsing a brand-new musical, ALICE: A Rock Musical Parody. This program is open to middle and high school students of all experience levels. Auditions are required for entry into the program. Students can sign up to audition at parallel45.org/adventure.

Purchase tickets at Parallel45.org or by calling 1-800-836-0717

CLASSES AND CAMPS REGISTRATION: Parallel45.org/education or stacia@parallel45.org