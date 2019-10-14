World famous dance company PILOBOLUS returns to Wharton Center on Wednesday, October 30, to present the groundbreaking new show, Come to your senses. This multi-arts extravagance combines dance, video, and theater to create a journey through diverse worlds, each with its own atmosphere, characters and emotional tones. Come to your senses explores our relationship to our senses. It begins with a zany fairy tale exploring the evolution of the eye. It explores the beauty and strength of human connection, while unraveling the mystery in a myth of the origin of life, ending with a playful celebration of our human orientation in the biosphere.

PILOBOLUS's Come to your senses engages the audience in childlike wonder with pieces that span several decades of Pilobolus's 47-year-old repertory - including new works and videos that immerse the audience in mysterious, beautiful, humorous and zany worlds created through the physical inventiveness the company is known for.

Tickets are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com, at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

PILOBOLUS has taken five dance pieces and three videos to create an evening that is inspired by their creative collaborations with Radiolab, MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, and a brand-new piece made with collaborator Thao Nguyen, host of the podcast Song Exploder.

PILOBOLUS is named after a barnyard fungus that propels its spores with extraordinary speed, accuracy and strength. The dance company was founded by a group of Dartmouth College students in 1971; they continually form diverse collaborations that break down barriers between disciplines and challenge the way we think about dance. Physically and intellectually, the company engages and inspires audiences around the world through performance, education and creative consultation. For more information visit www.Pilobolus.org

