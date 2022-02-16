PATTON OSWALT LIVE: WHO'S READY TO LAUGH? Kalamazoo March 5 Date Canceled

Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and screenwriter Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs, AP Bio, The King of Queens) has canceled Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh?, originally set for Saturday, March 5, at Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium. Oswalt broke his foot in two places, prompting the cancelation.

Tickets purchased through Miller Auditorium will automatically be refunded. If Miller is unable to process a refund, they will contact the ticket holder on file. If tickets were purchased through a third-party site, ticket holders will need to reach out to that vendor for a refund. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.

Any patrons with questions should call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300, Monday - Friday, from noon -4 p.m.