Owosso Community Players Announce THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Owosso Community Players will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time beginning April 26 for two weekends. Performances will take place at the Lebowsky Center, 122 E. Main Street in Owosso.

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play in 2015, the play by Simon Stephens is based on the novel of the same title by Mark Haddon. The story follows a mystery surrounding the death of neighbor's dog. Young Christopher Boone decides to investigate, and although he is exceptionally intelligent, he is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. His pursuit of the truth leads him to far greater mysteries, revealing family secrets he never could have imagined. A number of special visual effects are employed to allow the audience to experience the world in the way Christopher does.

Director Anna Owens said, "The play is an interesting examination of human challenge and discourse and how we all struggle to find the tools for interaction and love. Oftentimes family comes from the community in which you live, as is the case with Christopher. This story is a heartwarming examination into a teenager's struggle to find his place in the world."

Tickets are on sale now at owossoplayers.com or through the OCP Box Office (723-4003). Performance dates are April 26, 26, May 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. and April 28 and May 5 at 3 p.m. Adult tickets are $18.50. Student and senior tickets are $16.50, with children under 12 at $11.50. All tickets include $1.50 service charge. The show is sponsored by Dr. Daniel Williams and Diane Cutler.





