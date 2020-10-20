Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Grand Rapids Announces Second Annual Opera Week

The week will culminate with performances of Così fan tutte on October 23 & 25.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Opera Grand Rapids has announced the second annual Opera Week in Grand Rapids. Running October 19-25 , Opera Week will once again feature discounts and special deals at local restaurants and businesses with the "Opera Signature Pass."

In Mozart's comedy Così fan tutte or The School for Lovers, Ferrando and Guglielmo boast to their friend, the cynical bachelor Don Alfonso, that their fiancées, Dorabella and Fiordiligi, are unreproachable in their steadfastness and virtue. What happens next is a comedic masterpiece of disguises and deception gone wrong as Alfonso and the clever maid Despina take the two couples to the School for Lovers.

For a $10 donation, get your Opera Signature Pass! Good for discounts at participating restaurants and retailers. Donate a bag of Halloween candy for our Trick or Treating at the Betty, and get a free Opera Signature Pass!

Learn more at https://www.operagr.org/opera-week/.


