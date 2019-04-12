Opera Grand Rapids Announces 2019-2020 Season

For its 52nd Season of great operatic spectacles, Opera Grand Rapids is excited to bring to West Michigan two stunning performances: Gilbert & Sullivan's, The Mikado, and Puccini's, Turandot.

"We are thrilled to bring to life two iconic works for our Grand Rapids audiences for the up-coming season," says James Meena, Artistic Director at Opera Grand Rapids. "By pairing Gilbert & Sullivan's beloved satire, The Mikado, with Puccini's final opera, Turandot, Opera Grand Rapids offers two truly contrasting stories, continuing the company's long-standing reputation for providing unique musical experiences to the community."

Opera Grand Rapids will open the 2019-20 performance season with The Mikado at St. Cecilia Music Center on November 1-2, 2019. The production will feature the robust voice and excellent comedic timing of opera "buffo" role expert Steven Condy, under the stage direction of rising star Eve Summer who has been described as having "a gift for translating classical symbolism into familiar detail."

Set in fictional Imperial Japan, the poor wandering minstrel Nanki-Poo is in love with the lovely Yum-Yum, the ward of the Lord High Executioner, who has designs on her himself. The town of Titipu swirls with satirical chaos when the Emperor (The Mikado) reveals that if no one is executed in Titipu, the town will be reduced in stature to a village. Heads will comically roll in this Topsy-Turvey world.

Bookending the performance season alongside The Mikado, Opera Grand Rapids will present a fully-staged, traditional telling of Puccini's deathbed masterpiece, Turandot, on May 1-2, 2020 at DeVos Performance Hall. Known for her "voice of true substance," soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra will make her debut with the company as the legendary ice princess, Turandot.

Set in mythical China, we meet princess Turandot who has renounced love. She will only marry a prince who can answer her three riddles. Hundreds have tried - All have failed. Until an unknown Prince solves the mystery of Turandot's riddles, and the secret to her heart. Featuring opera's most iconic aria "Nessun dorma," Turandot is a visual, dramatic, and musical feast for the senses not to be missed.

In addition to the season's main-stage performances, Opera Grand Rapids will again present the Opera Unlimited Series. Focusing on diversity and inclusion, music education, and community engagement, the Opera Unlimited Series is a collection of performances and events designed to engage new audiences with the important work of OGR.

Performances in the Opera Unlimited Series will be announced at a later date.

For information on these performances and other events for Opera Grand Rapids, visit operagr.org.





